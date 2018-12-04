Good morning, early birds. Scott Morrison has announced changes to Liberal Party rules governing leadership spills, Victoria will launch a royal commission into the convictions of notorious gangland figures, and reports emerge that the Brisbane Broncos' leadership change narrowly staved off a player revolt. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

SPILL GUARD

Scott Morrison has announced a change to Liberal Party rules to ensure elected prime ministers serve a full term unless voted down by a two-thirds majority of the party room. He obtained endorsement for the change at a late-night, unscheduled party meeting.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the new rules can only be changed by another two-thirds majority, do not apply to opposition leaders, and follows consultation with former prime ministers John Howard and Tony Abbott, but not Malcolm Turnbull. The Australian ($) reports that the announcement constitutes a deliberate attempt to reassert Morrison’s authority over the party. Notably, it comes after Morrison successfully pressured NSW executives to employ “emergency powers” to save far-right MP Craig Kelly from preselection defeat, dismissing a last-minute intervention by Turnbull that reportedly sparked internal backlash ($).