Five minutes ago, Nine and News Corp were bemoaning the unaffordability of housing for young people. Now? Not so much...

Another day, another round of hysterical headlines on property prices from what will shortly be the Nine group, with News Corp not far behind. At the former, the property price slump will "dwarf the '90s recession"; at the latter, it is "the worst ever" or "worst in a generation" (in the same article).

Well, you gotta drive traffic to the only parts of your company that make decent money (your real estate listing sites) somehow, right?