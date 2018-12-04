The ABC had another bumper night with Back Roads and Australian Story bringing in the ratings.

Back Roads' Heather Ewart (Image: ABC iView)

Nice to see Back Roads (1.02 million nationally) returning last night. Nice to see Q&A (533,000) and Media Watch (778,000) still on air, and Australian Story too (1.05 million). Back Roads succeeds because it allows the people in regional Australian towns, villages and cities to tell their stories at a time when the Sydney-centric HQs of Seven, Nine, Ten and SBS pay lip service to covering regional areas. It and Australian Story were the most watched non-straight news programs last night and deserved more.

The ABC finished third overall on the night. Seven won, Nine was second. Ten’s main channel share was under 10% for the second night in a row this week. In regional areas, Seven News/Today Tonight was on top with 529,000, followed by Seven’s 6pm News with 517,000, Home and Away was third with 370,000, Back Roads with 360,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 331,000.