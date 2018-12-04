Once up on a time Coles-Myer was Australia’s largest corporation — what would happen if they gave it another shot?

Coles Managing Director John Durkan (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

Long ago, Coles and Myer were star-crossed lovers. Now, after long and winding paths, they're both single again, and more than a little bruised by life.

The two retailers were a single entity between 1985 and 2006, but now find themselves floating round the ASX without a conglomerate to keep them warm at night. They were Australia’s largest corporation -- do they ever look back on that time and dream of what might happen if they gave it another shot?