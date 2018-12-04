The move to push Canberra Times out of the metro papers has again raised the question of Nine's intention for some of the Fairfax assets.

The Canberra Times is no longer part of the stable of former Fairfax metro newspapers. (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

Under the new Nine regime for Fairfax Media, The Canberra Times will move back into Fairfax's community media division and away from bigger mastheads The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and the Australian Financial Review. Staff were told yesterday the decision was made by Nine (Fairfax's new owner), and weren't given an in-depth explanation as to why Canberra's daily newspaper was moving back to a group with regional, community and New Zealand publications.

In the past year, The Canberra Times has shared copy with the Herald and The Age, its website underwent the same format redesign and the papers used the same programs. Now, the paper will move across to the controversial NewsNow system used in the regional network, which went hand-in-hand with widespread job cuts, particularly on production desks.