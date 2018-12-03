The Liberal Party needs to pivot to avoid continued rejection from voters, but News Corp's options are a little more limited.

The outrage media in Australia (Image: Disney)

Australia’s comfortable suburban middle-class used last week’s Victorian election to echo the sentiment of the Wentworth byelection -- announcing that they’ve become decidedly uncomfortable with the product being delivered by the country's media outrage factories.

Ever since, Australia’s pundits have been chattering about the existential crisis of the Liberal Party. But it’s worse for media that have structured their business model on an audience built on outrage-driven clicks and hits.