Australia’s comfortable suburban middle-class used last week’s Victorian election to echo the sentiment of the Wentworth byelection -- announcing that they’ve become decidedly uncomfortable with the product being delivered by the country's media outrage factories.
Ever since, Australia’s pundits have been chattering about the existential crisis of the Liberal Party. But it’s worse for media that have structured their business model on an audience built on outrage-driven clicks and hits.
