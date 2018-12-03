TURNBULL'S VISIBLE HAND
Malcolm Turnbull has seemingly cut short a plan by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to save far-right backbencher Craig Kelly from a preselection wipeout.
The Sydney Morning Herald reports that calls from Turnbull to senior Liberals, relayed by the former prime minister at length on Twitter last night, have seemingly killed off momentum to cancel preselections across NSW with state emergency powers. Further, The Australian ($) reports that Turnbull told NSW minister Matt Kean that, should Kelly make good on his (retracted) threat to move to the crossbench, it would “force Morrison to an early election and that will save the Berejiklian government”.