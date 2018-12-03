Australia's bravest free speech warriors took a righteous stand against the children fighting for their future.

News Corp columnist Tim Blair.

After years of apocalyptic headlines and government intransigence on climate change, the sight of thousands of high school students packing Sydney’s Martin Place last Friday provided a jolt of much-needed hope for the future. Armed with loudspeakers, and some incredibly creative posters, the strike -- which also took place in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Coffs Harbour, Bendigo and other city centres -- represented part of a global surge of student-led climate change protests.

It also caused a surge of righteous fury among conservative politicians and commentators; a feeling that was not shared by most Australians who are more worried about climate change than ever, and increasingly are in favour of more renewable energy. Here's a selection of the responses from those who chose to take a stand against the children advocating for their future: