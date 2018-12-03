Nine CEO Hugh Marks emailed staff this morning announcing 144 job cuts and a new corporate structure.

Nine will cut 144 jobs as it completes its takeover of Fairfax Media. Fairfax's last day of trading under its own brand was on Friday, and the new media business will be one from next Monday.

Nine CEO Hugh Marks emailed staff this morning announcing the job cuts and a new corporate structure, saying the roles were going due to "duplication" between the two companies. "By the end of the coming week, we will have completed most of the work needed in relation to 'synergies', including redundancies," Marks said.