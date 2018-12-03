The Morrison government has been overwhelmed by so many catastrophes already -- and yet, somehow, there's more in the tank.

Alfred Hitchcock famously delineated the difference between suspense and surprise in filmmaking. Put simply, surprise is a sudden explosion interrupting a conversation, while suspense is letting the audience know the bomb is there a minute earlier.

The Morrison government manages both states simultaneously. While it has been hit with so many explosions it's a wonder it has any limbs left, there are still many bombs sitting under the table. Here's a rundown of them as we enter the last week of parliament for the year.