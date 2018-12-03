Will we see more like Judith Neilson's "staggering" donation to create a more viable philanthropic journalism sector in Australia?

Details around Sydney billionaire Judith Neilson's newly-announced $100 million philanthropic journalism donation are still scarce, but philanthropy is increasingly funding public-interest journalism around the world, and experts say we're likely to see more in Australia too.

Neilson, the ex-wife of investment manager Kerr Neilson and director of Sydney's White Rabbit Gallery, announced her new journalism institute last week, saying its mission would be: "to celebrate and encourage quality journalism in Australia and the world through education and grants and by hosting lively events on the big issues of the day".