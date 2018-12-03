60 Minutes patted itself on the back last night for the the millions of audience members... that it no longer has.

(Image: 9Now)

The 60 Minutes 40 year look-back last night on Nine was illuminating -- Ray Martin in a coat and tie doing an interview; Tara Brown’s Beirut adventure was canvassed, defended and criticised. Liz Hayes made a declaration at the end of the special that 60 Minutes was the reality program. If that’s the case, the reality is very carefully constructed.

In the special, former long-time executive producer Gerald Stone made reference to the program once having “3 million viewers”, which it did, in metro markets. Until 1991 only Sydney and Melbourne viewing was rated, the rest was an extrapolation. The 3 million mentioned was the roughest of estimates, compared to the way ratings are measured today.