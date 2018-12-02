Welcome to For Your Information. This week, Helen Razer urges us to practise safe sex education.

Metaphor. (Image: Unsplash/Mike Dorner)

OFFICIAL DEFINITION

Sex education provides people with the guidance needed to make healthy decisions about sex.

RAZER DEFINITION

Formal sex ed is a product of the 20th century. Its Western origins are usually traced to two sources. First, there were military sex-ed programs begun in World War I. These were founded to lessen rates of what was then called “venereal disease” and taught chiefly to white personnel. Second, there were programs of eugenics “education” between the wars. These were founded to increase rates of what was then called “racial hygiene” and taught chiefly to white wives.