Climate change isn’t the only issue where students have lashed out against bipartisan inaction.

(Image: School Strike 4 Climate Facebook page).

This week, thousands of high school students walked out of class in frustration at government inaction on climate change. The protests, which are part of a broader global movement of student-led action, have brought students across the country out in force to demand politicians take their future seriously.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not, however, appear to take the strike particularly seriously, predictably urging students to save their activism for the weekend: “We don’t want our schools being turned into parliaments. What we want is more learning in schools and less activism in schools".