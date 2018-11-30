Politicians understand the threat to good government from the Coalition's encryption bill. But they are only interested in protecting themselves, not the rest of us.

Senate President Scott Ryan (Image: AAP)

Some politicians, it seems, are waking up to how much of a threat to free speech and democracy the government's encryption backdoor bill is -- but would prefer to deal with the consequences in-house rather than curb the threat posed by our unsupervised intelligence agencies.

The government's draconian Telecommunication and Other Legislation Amendment (Assistance and Access) Bill purports, inter alia, to give the government the power to order IT device makers, software manufacturers and operators of apps and platforms to plant malware on and otherwise interfere with phones, tablets and computers in order to intercept consumers' data before it is encrypted or after it is decrypted. Such malware would be a bonanza for hackers, organised crime and terrorists, potentially rendering vast numbers of devices unsafe or opening the way to ransomware attacks like the 2017 WannaCry attack that originated with malware stolen from the National Security Agency.