The Milne-Guthrie ABC stoush shows no signs of abating, after the two were called to give evidence before a senate inquiry into ABC interference.

Justin Milne and Michelle Guthrie. (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

One of them is telling the truth and one of them is telling porkies.

The ongoing public spat between former ABC chair Justin Milne and former managing director Michelle Guthrie is continuing before an already testy Senate committee today, with both parties digging their heels in.