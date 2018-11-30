Marriage Alliance has rebranded as Binary Australia. We look back at the terrifying power such a small group seems to wield -- and their constant failure despite of it.

Sophie York, Marriage Alliance spokeswoman (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

The activists formerly known as Marriage Alliance -- a shadowy group of opaque membership and indeterminate funding, formed to oppose marriage equality -- have yanked one the key subtexts of their marriage campaign and run with it.

They are now a specifically anti-trans group called Binary, which “aims to promote and celebrate the inherent differences between boys and girls, men and women".