As the summer ratings season gets into swing, the commercial channels lean heavily into the emergency service reality shows.

Ambulance Australia paramedics (Image: Network Ten)

Thursday night -- a dire night even in the football season when the networks are serious about ratings. Now, with summer approaching, it's another night for the quasi-reality programs that mine the emergency services genre.

This week has seen Ambulance Australia on Ten, Emergency Call on Seven and Paramedics on Nine. Paramedics won the battle this week with 1.1 million national viewers last night (the most watched non-news program on the night, plus a series high). RBT had 789,000 nationally and together they helped nine to a solid win on a night. If you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all. Orange Is The New Brown on Seven at 8.30 -- 475,000 nationally -- beat Ten’s weak How To Stay Married with 417,000. Seven topped the demos, Ten finished fourth in the main channels and total people, again, behind the ABC.