The Guardian reckons there's a smoking gun connecting the Trump election campaign and WikiLeaks. Only problem is, it's own journalism undermines a claim for which there's no evidence.

Julian Assange on a balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London (Image: AAP/Lloyd Jones)

The UK's Guardian newspaper seemed to have quite a scoop this week when it published the claim, from unidentified sources, that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had met with Julian Assange in the Ecuador embassy in London on multiple occasions, including in 2016. Here, perhaps, was the smoking gun connecting the Trump campaign with the Democrat emails stolen by Russia and passed to WikiLeaks.

Except, it's almost certainly total invention. Both WikiLeaks and Manafort immediately denied it and both threatened legal action.