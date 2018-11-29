The ABC needs desperately to change or it will find itself destroyed.
Broadcast and public media were invented at basically the same time. This is not a coincidence, and it tell us something very important. The British Broadcasting Corporation popped into existence in 1927, at the same time as radio sets were arriving in people’s homes. The ABC followed shortly thereafter, in 1929.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.