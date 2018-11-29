The era of broadcast is ending and the ABC is already shifting online. It should pour its scant resources into unpopular news gathering and leave everything else alone.

The ABC needs desperately to change or it will find itself destroyed.

Broadcast and public media were invented at basically the same time. This is not a coincidence, and it tell us something very important. The British Broadcasting Corporation popped into existence in 1927, at the same time as radio sets were arriving in people’s homes. The ABC followed shortly thereafter, in 1929.