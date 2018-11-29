David Ettridge has lodged a complaint with the Queensland Police about a 17-year-old stoush over legal costs.

A 17-year-old saga over a $150,000 indemnity related to legal costs involving Pauline Hanson’s One Nation and David Ettridge, one of three co-founders of the party, has once again risen like a phoenix in the past fortnight.

Ettridge has launched yet another attempt to secure an indemnity from Pauline Hanson’s One Nation by lodging a complaint with the Queensland Police. He has asked them to look at whether an offence was committed by Hanson under the Queensland Criminal Code in not giving him access to funds to which he believed he was entitled under provisions in the party constitution in 2001.