On Wednesday both Labor and the Liberals voted in favour of a bill which will make new migrants wait longer to access social security. Under the proposed legislation, which has been moved to a third reading, migrants must wait up to four years before accessing various benefits such as Newstart.
Though the bill drew fierce condemnation from Labor MPs, the opposition reluctantly agreed to vote in favour after extracting some concessions (other payments such as parental leave pay and family tax benefits will be accessible after one or two years).
