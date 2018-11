The ABC really is Australia’s most important cultural institution, writes Ben Eltham. But is it meeting its charter responsibilities to the arts?

Guards hold Djukara (Tysan Towney) in the ABC's Cleverman.

The ABC matters, we are told, because the national broadcaster is Australia’s “our most important, single cultural institution,” as former chair Jim Spigelman argued in a 2012 speech.

The phrase has been bandied about a lot since the Guthrie-Milne implosion, so it’s worth asking whether the ABC really is as important as the hyperbole assumes.