Yesterday's storm in Sydney did wonders for TV audience numbers.

(Image: AAP/Steven Saphore)

Figures for news programs picked up yesterday due to the Sydney rain storm. Sunrise rose to 491,000, and the metro audience topped 300,000 for the first time in months. Today’s audience jumped to 371,000 nationally and 263,000 in the metros, and ABC News Breakfast saw its audience up 30,000 or so to 276,000 nationally. Figures for the mid-morning programs like The Morning Show and Today Extra, plus the hour of news on the ABC from 9am to 10am, all saw higher audiences as well. In the early evening, Ten News saw its metro audience jump well past 400,000 to 432,000 and reach 600,000 nationally -- it has been months since it reached those levels. Sunrise, Today and News Breakfast had a combined average of 1.13 million from 7am to 9am.

Episode 100 last night for Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell was the second most watched non-news program with 1.02 million people, after its lead-in from the Tom Gleeson-hosted Hard Quiz with 1.04 million. That easily accounted for Seven’s Border Security (964,000) and Emergency Call (915,000), and Nine’s broadcast of the ARIA Awards (672,000).