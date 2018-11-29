With huge numbers of people opting for pre-poll votes, election campaigns are growing bigger, messier, and more expensive. Is it worth the trade-off?

Victorians casting their votes in Mulgrave (Image: AAP: Julian Smith)

In last weekend’s Victorian state election, the incumbent Labor government did to the Coalition what a Tyrannosaurus rex did to that nerdy lawyer in Jurassic Park. It was bloody, near-historic and it has also provided more questions* than answers.

How is it that no one came even close to predicting the outcome? Why was there such insufficient vetting of candidates? Where does this leave the Liberal Party’s internal culture war? (*Not exactly the same questions raised in Jurassic Park, but still quite alarming).