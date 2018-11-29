Recent defamation claims featuring colossal sums in damages show how Rebel Wilson's action against Bauer Media raised the bar.

Actor Craig McLachlan's colossal claim for special damages against the ABC, Fairfax and others is the new norm for defamation cases in Australia, thanks to the Victorian Supreme Court's decision in last year's Rebel Wilson case.

Wilson won her defamation case against magazine publisher Bauer Media in 2017 and was awarded record damages of $4.5 million. But despite the Court of Appeal lowering that payout, plaintiffs taking defamation action have enthusiastically embraced the option of including special or aggravated damages since Wilson's case was first decided.