Good morning, early birds. Liberal MP Craig Kelly has confirmed he will seek re-election as an independent, Kerryn Phelps is set to introduce a bill to evacuate children from Nauru, and late Indigenous artist Gurrumul is honoured at the Aria Awards. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER DEFECTION

Liberal MP Craig Kelly has confirmed he will run as an independent at the next election, and, facing both a preselection loss from moderates and support from conservative factions, has not ruled out leaving the Liberal Party before May next year.

After a day in which Coalition instability ruined plans for the G20 and a normal sitting calendar next year, The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Kelly is now top of the list for new defectors but does not intend to leave the party before Parliament wraps on December 6. There are also rumblings over Jim Molan, who has been relegated back to an unwinnable ticket spot; Tony Abbott, who some MPs would like to see challenged by Wentworth hopeful Dave Sharma as a Warringah independent; and Julie Bishop, but due to routine leadership speculations ($).

Speaking to The Australian ($), Liberal sources have laid blame for some of the chaos at the “invisible hand” of one Malcolm Turnbull.

KIDS OFF NAURU

Speaking of Wentworth, independent MP Kerryn Phelps will introduce a private members’ bill next week to evacuate the approximately 10 children from refugee backgrounds still on Nauru, as well as force medical evacuations for critically ill adults.

The New Daily reports that Phelps, who would have the support of at least three crossbenchers who tried something similar last month, hopes Labor will help force a debate on proposed changes to the Migration Act by Christmas. Phelps had criticised Australia’s system of indefinite offshore detention in her maiden speech on Monday, and campaigned at Tuesday’s Kids Off Nauru rally outside Parliament House.

ARIAS HONOURS

Singer-songwriter Amy Shark, late Indigenous artist Gurrumul, and pop band 5 Seconds of Summer were amongst the major winners at last night’s Aria awards.

The Guardian reports that Shark took home three of her total nine nominations, including album of the year, best female artist, and best pop release for her album Love Monster. Gurrumul’s Djarimirri (Child of the Rainbow), the first album in an Indigenous language to top the Aria charts, was posthumously awarded best male artist and best independent release, while 5 Seconds of Summer took home three awards for best group, best Australian live act and song of the year for “Youngblood”.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

It was Mark Twain who said “Only fiction has to be credible.” But The Australian satirists outdid Orwell with their editorial today headed “Turnbull moderates blow up a centrist government.” A centrist government was blown up in August and it wasn’t done by moderates. Malcolm Turnbull

If the former prime minister was upset about yesterday’s Oz conspiracy, he might want to give today’s front page a miss.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Why parliament still tolerates thuggery not acceptable in broader society — Katharine Murphy (The Guardian): “It is beginning to intuit the gap between discourse inside the 2600 post code, and what would be tolerated elsewhere, a debate led this year by political women sick of being pushed around by blokes too smug with power, or too frightened of losing it, to critically assess their overreach.”

Bill will miss its target and undermine cybersecurity ($) — Dr Chris Culnane and Vanessa Teague (The Australian): “We believe the intention of the bill’s authors is irrelevant to its impa­ct, should it become law. The intention — which MacGibbon repeats — is not to introduce a systemi­c weakness. Our concern is the risk of accidentally under­mining the cybersecurity of the systems we depend upon for banking, health data, communications and even in some states land title­s, drivers’ licences and elections.”

Embed scientists in our parliaments: we need them as never before — Rory McGuire (Sydney Morning Herald): “Maybe change their names to science ambassadors or delegates, give them a few assistants and office space inside Parliament, encourage them to mix with politicians and their senior advisers, establish lines of trust and communication, get feedback on what politicians want and drop daily into the parliamentary pigeon-holes short, chatty news items on scientific developments relevant to parliamentary or national affairs, with follow-up references.”

