Crikey discuss the plight of Scott Morrison's Liberal Party, the myth of public-private partnership efficiency, plus a note from "preference whisperer" Glenn Druery.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

As Crikey readers stand by and watch the HMAS Liberal Party take on water at an alarming rate, many are wondering if things can really continue in this manner -- could we be witnessing the end of the Libs as we know it? Elsewhere, readers dug into the ongoing debacle of Sydney's Northern Beaches Hospital (and the larger problem of public-private ideology), and Crikey receives an important note from "preference whisperer" Glenn Druery (whom Guy Rundle "profiled" yesterday).

John Hall writes: I hope the Liberals do nothing -- their decline and fall will be the chance for later renewal or not. They have had many chances to reform and have instead continually undermined themselves with the delusion that they represent their dwindling "grassroots" that are actually out of touch with mainstream Australia.