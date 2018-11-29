Or does reinstating Somyurek suggest there has been no fundamental culture shift within the ALP?

Adem Somyurek

Dan Andrews’ decision to reinstate disgraced former minister Adem Somyurek sends a troubling message to Australian women. When a woman comes forward to report misconduct, even when she is found to be truthful, her word is never enough and she is never enough.

The inclusion of Adem Somyurek, member for the Southeastern Metropolitan Region, in Victoria’s first gender-equal cabinet is leaving many shaking their heads, especially those who worked on his portfolios in the Victorian Public Service. It’s difficult to forget Somyurek’s poor conduct during his albeit short time as minister for small business, innovation and trade.