Getting all sides of politics to agree on any changes to the ABC's Charter is probably a pipe dream, but in an ideal world, what should change?

This piece is part of a Crikey Deep Dive series: "What is the ABC For?". We're trying to unravel and distill some of the crucial questions the ABC should be asking itself in this post-Guthrie/Milne era.

The ABC’s recent turmoil has, unsurprisingly, renewed calls for its charter to be revised. But there are huge questions remaining about how that should be done and whether it would just add to the ABC's woes.