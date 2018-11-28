The loss of last Saturday's referendum on marriage equality in Taiwan, arguably Asia’s stand-out progressive society, was a major blow for LGBTIQ rights in a region where sexuality and gender differences continue to cause significant problems, including active persecution for millions of people.
Many Southeast Asian countries look to Taiwan for leadership in throwing off the shackles of more repressive traditional culture. It is a set-back for tens of millions of people, for their families and for human rights.
