Many had hoped that Taiwan could continue as a beacon for acceptance of LGBTIQ people in Asia, a region where same-sex relationships are still regularly criminalised.

(Image: Getty)

The loss of last Saturday's referendum on marriage equality in Taiwan, arguably Asia’s stand-out progressive society, was a major blow for LGBTIQ rights in a region where sexuality and gender differences continue to cause significant problems, including active persecution for millions of people.

Many Southeast Asian countries look to Taiwan for leadership in throwing off the shackles of more repressive traditional culture. It is a set-back for tens of millions of people, for their families and for human rights.