Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: "sourbros", when will we recognise Australia's wars of occupation, and Australia defies global trends on suicide.

PLEASURES OF THE FLESH

One to make you spit out your glass of Mouton-Rothschild over Christmas: the desperate poverty of many of France’s most prestigious wine villages.

Strong candidate for the most annoying story of the year: how tech bros “disrupted” sourdough.