Call him as “post-modern” or obscurantist as you like, Baudrillard, who died in 2007, sure left his signifying chain hanging around in the popular imagination.

Neo examines the front cover of Jean Baudrillard's definitive work. (Image: The Matrix)

In this occasional review series, Helen Razer dips into some historic titles that have moulded, informed and delighted her.



If you remember the 1990s of your own free will, you probably weren’t there. It was a real Schrödinger of a decade and is chiefly remembered where subpoenas are involved. Young persons of the present may adopt the large footwear styles of the era or the even larger pants. What they are unlikely to adopt is the colossally stupid conviction that the world had stopped turning.