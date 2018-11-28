For decades, public-private partnerships led to dysfunctional hospitals. Why did the NSW government think Northern Beaches would be any different?

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

The opening of a shiny new hospital on Sydney’s Northern Beaches this month has been a nothing short of shambolic. Despite boasting panoramic ocean views and swanky facilities, the hospital repeatedly ran out of vital drugs, wheelchairs and body bags.

According to the hospital’s former CEO Deborah Latta, who resigned just two days after its opening, the initial struggles were merely “inevitable teething problems”. There may indeed be a sense of inevitability about the chaos at Northern Beaches Hospital. The hospital is run under a partnership between the state government and Healthscope, a private medical provider, the latest in a line of hospitals to be opened under such an agreement. History suggests such partnerships frequently cause problems like those seen at Northern Beaches — but the NSW government does not seem to have learnt from past mistakes.