More victims of the "African gangs narrative", Howard's interesting take on Victoria, and Tracey Spicer's maddening explanation for the paucity of Me Too scalps in Australia.
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours…
The South Sudanese community is still wearing the consequences of the "African gang" myth, Pesutto had more than one awkward moment during the Victorian election campaign, and why are there so few Australian scalps in the Me Too movement?
Well-meaning laws designed to protect the identity of youth offenders in media reporting can have unintended consequences.
Would a boycott put an end to racist programming?
Crikey readers respond to Channel 7's "African gangs" coverage, and the Brexit disaster in the UK.
Channel 7’s ‘African gang’ narrative reveals its complete contempt for the truth
Channel 7's continuous demonising of Australia's African communities shows nothing but a contempt for accuracy.
And the Wankley goes to … Sunday Night for its African gangs beat-up
Seven's Sunday Night has been honoured with the prestigious Wankley award for its shoddy "African gangs" story.
Media that conflates ‘South Sudanese’ with ‘African’ should say what they really mean: ‘black’
In the wake of the "gang crisis", how can you tell who is African and who isn’t? Don't ask the newspapers.
