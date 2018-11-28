News and current affairs programming won seven of the top 10 spots last night.

The news mattered last night to viewers, and then everybody went elsewhere.

Michael Portillo’s Great American Railroad Journeys on SBS (429,000 nationally) was interesting, at least. Seven had another episode of The Good Doctor (920,000) -- what hasn’t he treated yet? Similarly, Ten’s misnamed Ambulance Australia (987,000 and the second most watched non-news program last night after Home and Away on 988,000) has ferried every kind of victim in NSW.