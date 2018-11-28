The government is trying to avoid parliament sitting as much as possible before next year's election. That's partly because it has nothing for parliament to do.

(Image: Mick Tsikas/AAP)

Imagine if you could knock off next Thursday and not come back from holidays until mid-February. More than two months to kick back and enjoy summer. That's what the government's proposed sitting calendar looks like for 2019: parliament isn't resuming in 2019 until February 12. This year, they started a week earlier; last year, on the February 7. In 2016, even earlier, on the February 2. Parliament usually comes back from summer in the first week of February, once the rest of the country has marked the end of the holidays and the kids go back to school. Next year, the kids will have been back more than a week by the time the pollies reconvene in Canberra.

Of course, being an election year, in which whole swathes of sitting weeks will be wiped out by the dissolution of parliament, you'd think the government would want to cram more sitting time in at the start. But no, even without an election, the sitting calendar is a week shorter than the usual length of 19 weeks.