How to cover racism is an ongoing question for journalists, and is especially pertinent for the ABC following its Victorian election coverage.

For an election campaign dominated by racist rhetoric and dog-whistling by mainstream politicians, the ABC barely mentioned the word "race" in its Victorian election-night coverage on Saturday.

The overwhelmingly white panel and correspondents from various parties (and a train) made occasional references to "law and order" issues, and reporter Ben Knight's package mentioned, almost in passing, "highly publicised crimes, particularly by young men of African descent". But otherwise, commentary focused on other issues of the campaign -- bread and butter electoral results, leadership speculation about Matthew Guy, the impact of federal Liberal Party chaos, and a hell of a lot about level crossings.