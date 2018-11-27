Good morning, early birds. Julie Bishop has called for a bipartisan adoption of the National Energy Guarantee, the Coalition's "obscure" encryption bill is slammed, and Labor is expected to delay an Indigenous voice to parliament. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

HAM AND NEGS

Former deputy Liberal leader Julie Bishop has called on the Coalition to work out a deal with Labor over the National Energy Guarantee, as moderate Liberal MPs continue to call for reform in the wake of the landslide loss at the Victorian election.

According to The Australian Financial Review ($), Bishop joins Senate leader Scott Ryan and MP Tim Wilson in calling for climate action post-Danslide and has pointed to industry support and investment certainty as reasons to work out a bipartisan energy policy. Further, The Herald Sun ($) reports that Minister for Jobs and Women Kelly O’Dwyer spoke at yesterday’s crisis meeting with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state colleagues, saying that the party is now largely seen as “homophobic, anti-women, climate-change deniers”. For his part, Morrison has reacted to the loss by comparing himself to the triumphant Premier Daniel Andrews.

SECOND DRAFT NEEDED

The Coalition’s draft encryption law has come under fire for potentially eroding press freedom by enabling police and other agencies to identify sources, whistleblowers and journalists’ metadata.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that industry groups and legal experts are calling on the federal government to redraft an “obscurely drafted” bill that force the disclosure of journalists’ communications and metadata without a warrant. The warning follows a call from ASIO director Duncan Lewis, speaking at an inquiry into the bill, for parliament to urgently pass the new encryption powers, and a Saturday Paper investigation that found 80 government authorities are using loopholes to lodge around 350,000 metadata requests per year under the existing laws.

LABOR LOSES VOICE

Labor is reportedly set to delay a referendum on an Indigenous voice to parliament, going instead with a parliamentary report rejecting an early constitutional vote.

The Australian ($) reports that the draft, to be tabled on Thursday, is expected to be taken up by both major parties and recommends that, while the committee supports a voice to parliament, it does not support a referendum until further work is done designing the system. The news follows calls from Cape York leader Noel Pearson for Bill Shorten to put the issue to a vote if he wins next year’s election, and delay a republic vote until after the voice has been settled.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Each day I send my kids to school and I know other members’ kids should also go to school but we do not support our schools being turned into parliaments … What we want is more learning in schools and less activism in schools. Scott Morrison

Faced with the prospect of kids protesting his government’s inaction on global warming, the Prime Minister delivers the one thing all children respond to: a condescending speech.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Time for cooler Liberal heads to prevail ahead of federal election ($) — Dennis Shanahan (The Australian): “A state electoral hammering doesn’t necessarily spell federal disaster and Morrison’s retail political and personal success compared with Malcolm Turnbull and superiority over Bill Shorten is certainly not the basis for a Coalition strategic victory. Panic over the loss and over-reliance on leadership standing could bring the Coalition undone and turn a likelihood of defeat into a certainty.”

We need to abolish prisons to disrupt a society built on inequality — Nayuka Gorrie and Witt Church (The Guardian): “Right now there is a meta narrative and obsession that is going over our heads, from Manus Island and Nauru, Don Dale, to the Victorian election platform of demonising African young people, New South Wales forced adoption laws, prison expansion and privatisation in both Victoria and Queensland – whether we know it or not what we are talking about is incarceration.”

Ludicrous beyond belief: corruption doesn’t stop at the state borders — Kate McClymont (The Sydney Morning Herald): “The idea that because no major corruption has been detected in federal government agencies or among our national politicians means that no such corruption exists is ludicrous beyond belief. If major corruption has been detected in the awarding of contracts on a state level, you can only imagine the level of corruption at a national level in agencies such as Centrelink, Medicare, regional development and transport.”

Australia