Victorian Liberal MP Julia Banks has quit her party, plunging the deeply troubled minority government of Scott Morrison into further crisis.

Liberal Member for Chisholm Julia Banks (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Victorian Liberal MP Julia Banks has quit the government backbench and will spend her remaining time in parliament as an independent, after a stunning announcement at midday in the House of Representatives.

Banks -- the only Liberal MP to win a seat off Labor in the 2016 election -- announced in the wake of the ousting of Malcolm Turnbull that she would not be recontesting her seat of Chisholm, and complained of bullying behaviour by supporters of Peter Dutton during the leadership crisis. She signally failed to receive any backing from Victorian state Liberal president Michael Kroger, who dismissed her on the basis that "politics is a rough business."