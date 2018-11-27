The defamation action brought by Osman Faruqi has been settled, landing Mark Latham with an expected six-figure bill. Is this "lawfare", or a successful stand against "public denigration"?

Mark Latham could shell out more than $100,000 after he settled the defamation case brought against him by ABC Life editor Osman Faruqi, five months before the matter was set to go to trial.

Latham, recently appointed NSW leader of One Nation, had accused Faruqi of "anti-white racism" in his online commentary show Mark Latham's Outsiders. Latham suggested this contributed to Islamist terrorism. Faruqi sued in October last year, saying the comments portrayed him as knowingly assisting terrorists who want to kill Australians. Faruqi's lawyers Maurice Blackburn put out a statement saying Latham's bill, including costs and damages, could be in excess of $100,000.