The audience for Ten's reboot of the '80s classic is nothing to write about.

(Image: CBS)

Remakes rarely are made successfully, and Murphy Brown on Ten last night is yet another in a long line of flopperoos -- 491,000 nationally, with 349,000 in the metros and 143,000 in the regions. The national audience was less than half that of Have You Been Paying Attention, the el-cheapo local production that is Ten’s most consistent hit.

Ten was in fact easily beaten by the ABC last night, as it was last week. The ABC is under greater resource constraints, and yet for the past six weeks it has been regularly beating Ten. That a constrained and under pressure (and currently leaderless) ABC can conjure up more interesting programming for TV audiences tells us how weak Ten remains.