With so much emissions reduction talk focused on renewables, are we overlooking other areas for improvement?

Then Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg drives an electric Mitsubishi car outside Parliament House (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Electricity generation accounted for 181.5 million tonnes of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions last year, or 34% of the latest record-breaking round of figures. It’s easily the country’s most carbon polluting sector, and the only one we can claim to have at least made a (small) dent in. But what of the remaining 66% of emissions?

While a 100% renewable grid should absolutely be the priority, and could at least theoretically be done by the early 2030s, the fact that emissions jumped 1.4% last year begs the question: what other sectors could Australia be looking at for improvement?