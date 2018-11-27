A major influx of government money has been received well by Canadian media, but would such a plan work here?

The Canadian government has dramatically stepped in to prop up the country's struggling media industry with a $595 million ($AU621 million) relief package. The five-year plan includes tax credits for producing original news content, and for non-profit news organisations to be able to accept donations and issue tax receipts. Subscribers to news organisations will also be given a tax credit for their paid news subscriptions.

Like much of the world's news media, the Canadian news industry has been in crisis, particularly in respect to the availability of local news. This package is on top of a previously-announced $CA50 million over five years for publications in "underserved" communities in remote areas to produce local news.