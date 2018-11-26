Good morning, early birds. The Coalition is dealing with the aftermath of Saturday's Victorian election loss, European leaders sign off on Brexit "tragedy", and South Australia prepares ahead of a prison smoking ban. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

(Image: AAP/David Crosling)

‘TIL THE DANSLIDE BROUGHT YOU DOWN

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will today meet with Victorian federal MPs following the Liberal Party’s landslide seat loss at Saturday’s state election, as fears over the 2019 federal election threaten a new factional war.

The Herald Sun ($) reports that the ALP stands to gain six new federal seats if the 4.8% swing is replicated next year. While federal Labor leader Bill Shorten has pledged not to take the state result for granted, it would seem to correlate with Labor’s 55-45 lead in today’s Newspoll ($). Victorian Liberal president Michael Kroger has since come under pressure to resign, with a number of state MPs reportedly blaming him for branch staking and the rise of conservative factions, while the Australian Financial Review ($) reports that party sources expect Victorian leader Matthew Guy to resign by the end of the week.

EU RUBBER STAMPS BREXIT

European Union leaders have approved a Brexit agreement they describe as both a tragedy for the region and the “best possible” option for Britain’s departure next March.

The ABC reports that leaders took only a matter of minutes to endorse a withdrawal agreement that leaves the Irish border open and leaves Britain tied to its trading partner during the 2020 period and possibly beyond, while British Prime Minister Theresa May has since published a letter to the nation flaunting the deal’s end to “free movement of people once and for all”. The deal is expected to be ratified by the European Parliament in January, and needs to be approved by a divided British Parliament.

SMOKELESS PRISON RIOT THREAT

Prison officers in South Australia are being prepared for potential riots ahead of a transition to ban smoking in all state prisons from early next year.

The Advertiser ($) reports that smoking will be banned at Adelaide Women’s Prison from February, with a full timeline to the 2020 state-wide ban expected to be announced over the coming weeks. Staff have reportedly received extra training and will be armed with shields, batons and capsicum spray in anticipation for the backlash.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I have never relied on anybody outside NSW and I don’t intend to start now. Gladys Berejiklian

Post-Victorian election, the NSW Premier offers a polite thanks-but-no-thanks when asked if she expects to campaign with Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

CRIKEY QUICKIE: THE BEST OF YESTERDAY Greens and Labor leave progressive voters disenfranchised

Bernard Keane “Progressive voters face an invidious choice at the state level in New South Wales and Victoria. The chaos, dysfunction and scandals of the two major parties of the left in those states have left the engaged, conscientious progressive with nowhere to turn. At a time when ideological civil war is wracking the Liberal Party federally, the failure of the parties of the left in our two biggest states is just as damaging to overall perceptions of politics.” A look back at those we’ve lost (and those we’re amazed we didn’t) in the Victorian election

Charlie Lewis “At times during the Victorian election campaign — which mercifully draws to a close on Saturday — it has seemed like the trio of high-profile parties have been aggressively trying to alienate voters. A huge part of this is due to the rich tapestry of candidates who have been forced to resign or withdraw.” The new News Corp aristocracy

Guy Rundle “Though it’s little known, Australia had an aristocracy for a while. There was never much of it — a few baronetcies, the nobility consolation prize, some of whom might still be around. But the practice died out decades ago. Now someone’s having another crack at it: News Corp Australia, where ranks of plum jobs are so stuffed with the children of existing and former journalists as to resemble a stately home on Christmas Eve.”

THE COMMENTARIAT

The latest citizenship-stripping plan risks statelessness, indefinite detention and constitutional challenge — Sangeetha Pillai (The Conversation): “On a practical level, enabling the minister to revoke a person’s Australian citizenship without it being clear the person has citizenship in a foreign country creates a very real risk of rendering the person stateless. This would place Australia in violation of its obligations under Article 8 of the 1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness, which prevents signatory countries from depriving people of their nationality if it would render them stateless.”

Orwellian fears on encryption are unfounded ($) — Alastair MacGibbon (The Australian): “Shrill claims made in submissions by public companies that authority from the Telecommunications and other Legislation Amendment (Assistance and Access Bill) will be used by government to turn smart home devices (such as Google’s Home and Amazon’s Echo) into listening apparatus acting for the government in some Orwellian dystopian future are absurd.”

Our next pillar of democracy: a national corruption watchdog — Anthony Whealy (Sydney Morning Herald): “Establishing a national integrity agency will be an important step in rebuilding public trust in our federal government. Gaps in the current integrity system leave many arms of public administration without proper accountability and oversight, and exposed to potential corruption. A national body with broad jurisdiction and strong investigative powers is critical.”

