Some of the worst results corresponded with the electorates of federal MPs who helped bring the party to its present state by backing Peter Dutton's bid for the leadership.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Saturday night (Image: AAP/Daniel Pockett)

Saturday’s result in Victoria was in many ways a reverse image of the last big surprise a state election turned up in that state, namely the defeat of Jeff Kennett’s government in 1999.

On that occasion, a Coalition government was driven to a shock defeat by an unforeseen trend in the regions; this time, a Labor government has enjoyed an unexpected landslide on the back of a swing no one saw coming in Melbourne.