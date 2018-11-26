It's hard to discern how much of this stonking loss was due to the last week or two, and how much can be traced back to the history of the state itself.

Leader of the Victorian Liberal Party Matthew Guy (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

Well, William Bowe has all the delicious details on the great Victorian Saturday night massacre, and my colleague Bernard Keane has some of the main lines of argument, so let me go back to 1834, when the seeds of this victory were laid down.

The common observation is that Victoria is now a thoroughly progressive state, and that the Victorian Liberal Party did not even begin to perceive the degree to which this has occurred. How the Libs managed to do that is quite a thing. Victoria, and Melbourne, may have been a hidebound place for decades, but it was always a "social liberal" place keen on collective and statist solutions.