Saturday’s result in Victoria was in many ways a reverse image of the last big surprise a state election turned up in that state, namely the defeat of Jeff Kennett’s government in 1999.
On that occasion, a Coalition government was driven to a shock defeat by an unforeseen trend in the regions; this time, a Labor government has enjoyed an unexpected landslide on the back of a swing no one saw coming in Melbourne.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.