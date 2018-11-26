A high-profile political powerbroker for decades, Michael Kroger will end his second stint as Victorian Liberal president with the party a smoking ruin.

Victorian Liberal Party president Michael Kroger. (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

There is no more high-profile political office-bearer in Australian than Michael Kroger. He has never stood for elected office, despite invitations, preferring to to pursue his merchant banking interests. But he's a familiar name even to the politically disengaged and even outside Victoria, where he has served two stints as state president and been a key factional player for decades. Being a regular talking head on the ABC's election coverage over the years and, latterly, as a political commentator on Sky hasn't hurt his national profile either.

His most recent stint as Victorian president began in early 2015 and he says he will step down next March. Old foe Jeff Kennett was calling for him to quit immediately on Saturday night. And Jeff, for all his faults, might have a point. Two key Kroger decisions as president look to have played a significant role in the disaster that befell the Victorian Liberals on Saturday.