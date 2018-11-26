Alan Jones' audience is large, but it may not be the audience that Nine wants in its new radio network.

Radio broadcaster Alan Jones (Image: AAP/Ben Rushton)

After a career punctuated by scandals, 2GB's Alan Jones could be limping to the end of his radio dominance.

He holds a 19% share of the breakfast radio ratings, but almost half of that is made up by listeners older than 64 -- quite clear looking at the advertisers on the show, which include retirement villages, funeral homes, arthritis medication, financial advisors for superannuation, funeral plans and share portfolios, and meal-replacement shakes. Jones himself is 75, with increasingly frequent hospital stays after his back surgery two years ago.